Over 40 Percent Of Democrats Wouldn't Vote For Joe Biden In 2024 Primary, Poll Shows

When President Joe Biden took office on January 20, he promised to unite a deeply divided nation and tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in an electoral landslide, after blowing out his competition in the Democratic Party primary elections.

Biden's most significant legislative achievement so far is the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which provided financial assistance to states, businesses and ordinary Americans.

Biden's approval rating has held steady for the most part, but a new poll suggests that he may struggle in the 2024 primaries.