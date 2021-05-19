Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Health Gains With Massive Market Lettuces

Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is celebrating the mouth-wateringly-fresh produce she's spotted at her local farmer's market. The 23-year-old reality star and health nut was yesterday big-time eyeing up an array of fresh fruits and vegetables as she hit up her local market, taking her 2.2 million Instagram followers along for the ride, and sharing two snaps. Savannah, who has made headlines for her home baking sessions and peeping her fridge, was showing fans what she considers good in the world - check it out below.

Healthy Foods Please

Savannah Chrisley smiling
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones that were, just today, followed by Savannah's morning protein shakes. Savannah, who has made headlines for fronting weight-loss brand South Beach Diet, now also fronts Body Revolution's vibrating home patches.

Getting some fresh air and doing healthy food the old-fashioned way, the Chrisley Knows Best star first showed a photo of massive rows of lettuce heads, juicy fresh beets, plus scallions all neatly laid-out and for sale. The daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley then moved onto fruit.

See Her Workout Below!

Savannah Chrisley farmer market photo
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah's next snap, arguably even more eye-catching, showed many punnets of juicy fresh strawberries on checkered red cloths, with the Southern Belle seemingly in the mood for both fruit and veg. The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder did not, however, confirm what purchases she made, if any. 

Savannah has, in the past, revealed she loves snacking on cucumber slices and guacamole. She's even welcomed fans into her fridge, one showing Kosher Dill Pickles back in 2019. Keep scrolling for her workout!

 

Not About The Scale

Savannah was still engaged to former NHL player Nic Kerdiles when she opened up about weight and wellness last year. The now-single star told Women's Health Mag: “You all know by now that I've made a commitment to my health and definitely want to look and feel my best for the wedding,” adding:

“Recently, I’m embracing what I’m seeing. I don’t look at a number, I don’t step on a scale. It’s just about how I feel."

More photos and the workout below!

No Pain, No Gain

SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, this year hitting up celebrity-adored gym chain Dogpound during her L.A. travels, has been steadily sharing her workouts, not limited to power morning boxing sessions with her trainer, plus careful and muscle-targeting reps, these largely delivered indoors. Savannah is, however, big into home baking, having shown off her gooey coffee cake, pound cake, and banana pudding. 

“It's also just feeling good about myself and that was the biggest thing. I want to wake up in the morning and feel good," she told People.

