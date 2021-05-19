Rand Paul Says Anthony Fauci Is Increasing Vaccine Hesitancy

Paul stood by his remarks that Fauci's insistence on wearing masks in public was "theater" and had nothing to with science or CDC recommendations.

The Kentucky Republican said that Fauci "was performing theater, wearing masks because he didn't want people to see him without a mask."

"It wasn't that masks worked or that he needed it. You heard the way he phrased it. He didn't want someone to see him without the mask. So, really, it was theater," he told Newsmax host Sean Spicer.