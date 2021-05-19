Rand Paul Says Anthony Fauci Is Increasing Vaccine Hesitancy

In an interview on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky praised Dr. Anthony Fauci for finally accepting "vaccine science."
Paul famously sparred with Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during March's Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearings, when he grilled the expert over his insistence that people vaccinated against the novel coronavirus should keep wearing face masks.
During the hearings, Paul claimed that Fauci wearing two face coverings despite getting the vaccine was "theater."