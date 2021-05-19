Jessica Simpson Highlights Amazing Abs With Breezy Barefoot Workout

Jessica Simpson is looking sensational in high-waisted, tie-dye leggings and a matching sports bra as she stretches outdoors to promote her clothing brand. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul today popped up in a new photo shared to her Jessica Simpson Style brand - the company turning $1 billion in 2015 is now stronger than ever, retailing everything from homeware and a "Fiend" fragrance to trendy matching gym sets. Jessica stunned in the breezy outdoor shot, and she's likely getting richer as a result. See why below.