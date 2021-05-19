Trending Stories
'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Jessica Simpson Highlights Amazing Abs With Breezy Barefoot Workout

Jenna Dewan Criticized Over Pic In Towel & PPE

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Kim Kardashian Slays In Tight Latex With Shoe Dilemma

Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Dressed As Dinosaur

Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is looking sensational in high-waisted, tie-dye leggings and a matching sports bra as she stretches outdoors to promote her clothing brand. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul today popped up in a new photo shared to her Jessica Simpson Style brand - the company turning $1 billion in 2015 is now stronger than ever, retailing everything from homeware and a "Fiend" fragrance to trendy matching gym sets. Jessica stunned in the breezy outdoor shot, and she's likely getting richer as a result. See why below.

New Merch Alert

Jessica Simpson with Coca Cola
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Jessica, who made 2019 headlines for dropping 100 pounds in just six months, was showing off her super-fit figure, one this year revealed as not being monitored by a scale. Jessica, who has thrown her scales out and has admitted she has no clue what she weighs, posed amid blue skies, folding one foot to demi-pointe on a rock, and flaunting her fierce workout body in one super-trendy look: blues and pinks dominated as the blonde rocked her gymwear.

See The Stunning Snap!

Jessica Simpson in poolside gym wear
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Shooting the camera a stare from above and she rocked a golden tan and flashed major abs, Jessica went windswept, also throwing out both arms to the side and above her head for a good stretch. "Escape the Ordinary," the caption read, adding: "All new activewear and fitness bundles now on site to inspire your outdoor workout!"

Jessica Simpson Style now retails fun leopard-print yoga mats and workout accessories, ones that got promoted with the brand's CEO this year posing inside a suitcase. See more photos after the snap.

Dishing Workout Tips

Jessica, who works out before the "kiddos" wake up, and last year admitted she treats herself to mac and cheese, told Hollywood Life about her workout philosophy, one that's all about moderation.

“I like to like track my steps, keep myself accountable, and to just know my movement throughout the day. If I haven’t moved enough, I’ll make sure and get in extra steps the next day. For me, it’s moderation – I don’t put too much pressure on myself," she said. Scroll for more photos!

Tipped The Scales Approaching 300 Pounds

Jessica, who was determined to get back to health after her third pregnancy's weight gain, also revealed: “My weight was in the high two hundreds – that’s a lot of weight – and I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it."

"I couldn’t handle being so big and my ankles were swollen. So I’m just happy to feel comfortable again," she added. Simpson is a mother to 9-year-old Maxwell, 7-year-old Ace, and Birdie Mae, 2.

