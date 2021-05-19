Kim Kardashian Slays In Tight Latex With Shoe Dilemma

While Kim doesn't seem preoccupied with the latest headlines, the Blink-182 drummer's ex Shanna opened up about the alleged affair, which she said transpired in the early 2000s, back when Kim was Paris Hilton's assistant.
Talking with Us Weekly, the former Miss USA said, “I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair.”
“He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton. And … at the time Kim was Paris’ closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps.”
The former pageant queen said she and Travis were trying to fix their marriage at the time, when she was given a head's up by third parties that her then-husband had become involved with Kim.
“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening.”
Meanwhile, Travis has publicly talked about his relationship with Kim well before he started dating her older sister, Kourtney.
In his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, the rock star recounted an episode regarding a trip to Amsterdam with Paris and Kim.
“I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f–king hot,’” Travis, who said he never touched Kim, wrote in his book.
“We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”