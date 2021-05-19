Kim Kardashian Slays In Tight Latex With Shoe Dilemma

Kim Kardashian is making headlines after Shanna Moakler accused the E! star of having an affair with her ex husband and sister Kourtney Kardashian's new beau Travis Barker while they were still married, but it looks like she has fashion rather than gossip on her mind.

The business woman and socialite, who has recently had her fair share of drama, seemed unbothered by this latest scandal as she took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 18, to showcase a seductive look.

The SKIMS founder flaunted her internet-famous curves in a tight leather dress just as she's about to drop a new swimsuit collection, and fans were there for it. Check out the hot pic below!