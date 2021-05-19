Instagram Adds Option For Users To Include Pronouns On Profile

Add pronouns to your profile ✨



The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

A pronoun field has been a much-requested feature for a long time on the social media platform that boasts more than 1 billion users. The update comes as a welcome move for LGBTQ+ rights advocates.

Until the update, users wishing to display their pronouns publicly would utilize the platform's bio field—a feature that is typically reserved for information like age, gender, and hobbies.

But with the most recent update, users can now display their pronouns to either close friends or the public.