Kylie Jenner Straddles Motorcycle In Fire 'TMRW' Shoot

Kylie Jenner's wildly popular Instagram page blew up yesterday as the social media icon unveiled her latest project. The makeup mogul and reality TV star has teamed up with TMRW Magazine for an exciting new issue that promises to deliver "ten internet-breaking looks and unseen childhood imagery," according to the TMRW website.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave fans a peek at what they can expect to see in the 100-page number as she uploaded several photos from the incredible shoot. The pics are absolutely to die for and have caused a stir with her 233 million followers. Check them out below!

Riding In Style 

Kylie Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Kylie looked fierce as she straddled a motorcycle for a triple update added to her account on May 18. The socialite rocked a pink knit bra by Katya Zelentsova, which she paired with a black custom crop top from Ecke Faei. The look was complete with acid jeans by DSQUARED2, which Kylie left unbuttoned as she teased a glimpse of her ZAHLII black lace underwear.

A complete list of the brands that made up the trendy and sophisticated look was posted by TMWR.  

Fans Are Loving It

Kylie Jenner takes a selfie with daughter Stormi.
Instagram | Kylie Jenner

Posing in what appeared to be a warehouse, Kylie exuded style and sensuality as she straddled the bike backwards and worked her magic. 

The upload, which also included a behind the scenes video, went viral, clocking in more than 6.2 million likes and over 17,400 messages.

Among the people who sounded off in the comments section was big sis Khloe Kardashian.

"Wow!!! I can’t even handle you," wrote the Good American entrepreneur, earning 5,560 likes.

Gal pals Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer also chimed in on the look, telling her she was "hot."

Gorgeous In Tulle 

The Kylie Cosmetics owner wasn't done posting and shared a couple of more looks from the shoot. A separate three-part series saw her sizzle in a red tulle dress -- a one-shoulder number with a daringly high slit that exposed her toned thighs. 

The brunette beauty dropped jaws as she sat sideways on the motorcycle, striking an elegant pose and showing off a classy pair of black boots that almost reached her knees.  

Her legion of fans seemed just as eager to show their appreciation for the look, double tapping the post over 3.8 million times. 

Rocking The Knitwear

Giphy | ADWEEK

Kylie also showcased a third look, displaying her sculpted curves in a crop top and matching miniskirt. In a photo-heavy slideshow, the E! star gave off sultry vibes as she leaned against a wet glass panel and left a lipstick mark on it.   

Another snippet uploaded to her Instagram page saw her dazzle in a fuzzy bright-yellow bodysuit and coordinating boots.

According to TMRW, the new Kylie zine also includes an "exclusive interview" in which the TV personality and businesswoman talks about the importance of taking time offline to unwind. 

"It’s important to disconnect and find that balance," Kylie told the publication. 

"Sometimes I have moments where it’s been a bit much and I delete all my apps, have a week or so to detox. Social media is my job so I have love for it too, but I think it’s good for everyone to have a break."

