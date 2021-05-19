Kylie Jenner Straddles Motorcycle In Fire 'TMRW' Shoot

Kylie Jenner's wildly popular Instagram page blew up yesterday as the social media icon unveiled her latest project. The makeup mogul and reality TV star has teamed up with TMRW Magazine for an exciting new issue that promises to deliver "ten internet-breaking looks and unseen childhood imagery," according to the TMRW website.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave fans a peek at what they can expect to see in the 100-page number as she uploaded several photos from the incredible shoot. The pics are absolutely to die for and have caused a stir with her 233 million followers. Check them out below!