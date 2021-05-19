Kyle Lowry Gives Major Hint On His Next Landing Spot This Summer

In the past months, rumors have been swirled around veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and his future with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors may have chosen to keep Lowry at the 2021 trade deadline, but his departure from Toronto seems inevitable. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Lowry may not have ruled out the possibility of re-signing with the Raptors, but with the team expected to undergo a rebuilding process, most people believe that he would be better off joining a legitimate title contender in free agency.