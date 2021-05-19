Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

Anime & Manga

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Celebrities

Jenna Dewan Criticized Over Pic In Towel & PPE

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Posts Rare Photo With Her Mom And Sister

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Claps Back At Hygiene Comments With Shower Selfie

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Explains Her 52 Cards In Stunning Gym Tank

Knicks 'Considering A Run' At Lakers PG Dennis Schroder In 2021 Free Agency

Dennis Schroder making plays for the Lakers
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder is one of the players who are highly expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. Schroder may be currently focused on helping the Lakers capture another Larry O'Brien Trophy but when the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league.

Schroder is playing the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though the Lakers are expected to try bringing him back, they may not have all the things that Schroder is looking for in the 2021 free agency.

Dennis Schroder Views Himself As 'Big-Market Player'

Dennis Schroder waiting for the ref's decision
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner

In a recent article, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report talked about different topics, including Schroder and his impending free agency. Though he's clearly not on the same level as Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving, a veteran personnel man who spoke to Bleacher Report believes that Schroder views himself as a "big-market player."

"Multiple league executives who have overlapped with Schroder told B/R they believe the ball-handler is looking to be paid like a top-tier point guard, and his role in Los Angeles may not satisfy his interest in being the leading playmaker for a marquee franchise."

Knicks Could Sign Dennis Schroder In 2021 Free Agency

Dennis Schroder finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

The Lakers could offer Schroder a huge payday but with LeBron James on their roster, they may not able to give him a bigger role on the offensive end of the floor. According to Fischer, Schroder could get the two major things that he's looking for from the Knicks, who are "considering a run" at him in the 2021 free agency.

"New York could present that opportunity for Schroder, and the Knicks are indeed considering a run at him in free agency, sources said. They appear likely to re-sign Derrick Rose as head coach Tom Thibodeau's reliable reserve floor general, but perhaps Schroder can be the answer for their' hole in their opening lineup on a deal worth north of $90 million. "

Knicks In Need For A Starting-Caliber Point Guard

It wouldn't be surprising if the Knicks aggressively pursue Schroder in the 2021 free agency. The Knicks may be currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, but they still have plenty of flaws on their roster. The potential acquisition of Schroder would help them address their need for a starting-caliber point guard.

Aside from being an incredible playmaker and ball-handler, Schroder would also give the Knicks a very reliable third-scoring option behind Julius Randle and RJ Barrett and floor-spacer. This season, the 27-year-old point guard is averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Other Potential Targets For Knicks This Summer

Schroder would undeniably make the Knicks a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, he isn't the only incoming free agent point guard that the Knicks are expected to target in the upcoming offseason. Aside from Schroder, the Knicks are also rumored to be interested in signing Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021 free agency.

The Knicks are also keeping an eye on Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and other superstars who are expected to be available on the trading block this summer.

Latest Headlines

Carrie Underwood Explains Her 52 Cards In Stunning Gym Tank

May 19, 2021

Wednesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Carly Meets Gladys And Cyrus Visits Laura

May 18, 2021

Miley Cyrus Claps Back At Hygiene Comments With Shower Selfie

May 18, 2021

Britney Spears Challenged Over Cheetah Catsuit Photos

May 18, 2021

Kamala Harris Allegedly Keeps A Reporter 'Enemies List'

May 18, 2021

ESPN's Wojnarowski Reveals Chris Paul's Plan In 2021 Free Agency

May 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.