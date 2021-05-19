Knicks 'Considering A Run' At Lakers PG Dennis Schroder In 2021 Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder is one of the players who are highly expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. Schroder may be currently focused on helping the Lakers capture another Larry O'Brien Trophy but when the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league.

Schroder is playing the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though the Lakers are expected to try bringing him back, they may not have all the things that Schroder is looking for in the 2021 free agency.