Scroll for the video. Carrie, last year bringing in husband Mike Fisher for joint workouts on the app, appeared solo and looking gorgeous from a studio. The mom of two, highlighting her toned shoulders and arms, wore a simple and black tank top with thick straps, also showcasing a super-healthy glow.

Explaining that Fit52's concept is a workout one she's been using for "many years," the CALIA by Carrie founder introduced herself before a caption explained the nitty-gritty. See the video below.