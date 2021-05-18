Britney Spears Challenged Over Cheetah Catsuit Photos

Scroll for the photos. Britney, who debuted her gorgeous pink locks earlier this month, had returned in another of her bodysuits, this time a racy animal-print one. Britney's multiple shots showed fun poses, a bit of a rawwwwr, plus the "Toxic" singer's fluffy, layered hair all pink and pandemic-trendy.

A lengthy caption opened: "No this is not a hair commercial 🙅🏼‍♀️ … it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so f-ck it … I did as many hair flips that I could 😳😳😳 !!!! Pink is hot if I do say so myself 🔥🔥🔥🎀🎀🎀 !!!!"