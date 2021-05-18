Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner 'Beach You To It' In Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Impresses Sisters With Bathroom Bikini Confidence

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

US Politics

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

Anime & Manga

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Celebrities

Jenna Dewan Criticized Over Pic In Towel & PPE

Kelly Ripa Looks Like A Teenager With Washboard Abs Workout

Kelly Ripa smiling on set
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa today proved just why she called her body a "Peter Pan" one in 2019. The 50-year-old daytime TV queen looked closer to a teenager than middle-aged as she dropped an energetic morning workout shot on Tuesday, posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers and shouting out recent headlines her rock-hard body has made. Kelly, who is finally back to training in-person with trainer Anna Kaiser following pandemic time apart, was all balance and muscles, plus throwing out killer workout style. Check it out below.

Back With Trainer Anna Kaiser

Kelly Ripa on a medicine ball
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for Kelly's latest snap. The mom of three, making 2020 headlines for revealing she's alcohol-free and now fronting tailored supplements brand Persona Nutrition, first shared a recent headline she's made. Following 14 months apart, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan star is back with Anna:

"At 50, Kelly Ripa's Abs Look More Toned Than Ever In New Mid-Workout Instagram Pic."

Proving that Women's Health accurately described the photo, the bubbly blonde shared another one, this time on her back and working her core.

See The Killer Shot Below!

Kelly, caught in a solo moment and wearing tiny gym shorts, a black crop top with shark teeth details, plus sneakers and ankle legwarmers, was seen masked as she leaned back on a workout block, posing with outstretched arms, legs slightly apart, and flashing her washboard torso.

Kelly, who wore a simple ponytail and earrings for an unfussy finish, shouted out Anna Kaiser, adding: "WORK IN PROGRESS." The super-fit star, who enjoys SoulCycle and energetic walks through Central Park, also tagged Anna Kaiser Studios.

Scroll For Her Bedroom Splits!

KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly, who made 2020 headlines for a bedroom spandex workout as she joked the room was her "gym," has opened up on the secrets behind her age-defying body. The former stitcom star says it like it is, telling The Cut:

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do." More photos after the video!

 

What She Actually Does

Kelly continued: "I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous."

Kelly made major headlines recently for a surprise bedroom splits video, one showing a charitable heart and the star's natural and ballerina-trained flexibility. Kelly admitted that her doctor wouldn't be impressed, though.

Latest Headlines

Khloe Kardashian Impresses Sisters With Bathroom Bikini Confidence

May 18, 2021

Zion Williamson Wants Lonzo Ball To Re-Sign With Pelicans, 'It'd Be Dope'

May 18, 2021

Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital': Jason Has Questions For Britt

May 18, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

May 18, 2021

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Stuns In 'IG Vs Reality' Snap

May 18, 2021

Proposed Warriors-Mavericks Blockbuster Would Involve Kristaps Porzingis, Andrew Wiggins & Eric Paschall

May 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.