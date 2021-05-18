Kelly Ripa Looks Like A Teenager With Washboard Abs Workout

Kelly Ripa today proved just why she called her body a "Peter Pan" one in 2019. The 50-year-old daytime TV queen looked closer to a teenager than middle-aged as she dropped an energetic morning workout shot on Tuesday, posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers and shouting out recent headlines her rock-hard body has made. Kelly, who is finally back to training in-person with trainer Anna Kaiser following pandemic time apart, was all balance and muscles, plus throwing out killer workout style. Check it out below.