Khloe Kardashian Impresses Sisters With Bathroom Bikini Confidence

Khloe Kardashian close up
KhloeKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Khloe Kardashian, whose leaked bikini photos this year sparked a major storm, is having the last laugh as her body-confident energy today comes with new bathroom selfies. The 36-year-old reality star and clothing designer snagged over half a million likes in under 30 minutes on Tuesday, posting stunning bikini snaps from her luxurious home and seemingly taking no time to impress her famous sisters. On Tuesday, Khloe shared both a photo and a video as she promoted her Good American brand, and it's making waves. See why below.

Summer-Ready

Khloe Kardashian bikini selfie
KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for more photos and the video. Khloe, who said the pressure to be perfect is "too much to bear" last month, seemed unbothered by her recent dramas, ones that came with a sunbathing photo the star's team was reportedly not supposed to have shared. 

Posting for her 145 million Instagram followers today, Khloe stunned sitting on her brushed-wood floor and snapping herself while in a tiny, green, and string bikini, showing off a golden tan, toned legs, and rock-hard, summer-ready abs.

See The Video Below!

Also rocking a claw-like manicure, the Calabasas-based star wrote: "5.20 DROP Good American," with a swipe-right bringing Khloe standing in her jaw-dropping bathroom for a full body show-off. 

The mom to 2018-born True Thompson, highlighting her gym-honed figure, preened her hair as she peeped a deep-soaking square tub and black fixtures, with the post quickly seeing 23-year-old Kylie Jenner commenting. See the Lip Kit queen's reaction below!

Herself flaunting her bikini body just yesterday as she wrote: "Beach you to it," Kylie flew in with her reply.

Impressing Little Sis

KhloeKardashian/Instagram

The youngest KarJenner wrote: "Yessssss body," with Khloe quickly replying: "@kyliejenner Trying to keep up with you baby girl." Also throwing out fire emoji were widow to Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, plus Bravo host Andy Cohen. 

In April, Khloe made headlines as a photo of her soaking up rays while in a bright blue bikini garnered negative attention. The unedited image was, per reports, attempted to have been removed by Khloe's team, with the blonde eventually breaking her silence. See more photos below.

'Pressure' To Be 'Perfect'

Khloe, who has openly battled her weight over the years, told fans: "In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," adding:

"'Khloe is the fat sister.' 'Khloe is the ugly sister.' 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.' Should I go on?"

