Khloe Kardashian Impresses Sisters With Bathroom Bikini Confidence

Khloe Kardashian, whose leaked bikini photos this year sparked a major storm, is having the last laugh as her body-confident energy today comes with new bathroom selfies. The 36-year-old reality star and clothing designer snagged over half a million likes in under 30 minutes on Tuesday, posting stunning bikini snaps from her luxurious home and seemingly taking no time to impress her famous sisters. On Tuesday, Khloe shared both a photo and a video as she promoted her Good American brand, and it's making waves. See why below.