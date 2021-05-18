Khloe Kardashian Impresses Sisters With Bathroom Bikini Confidence

Scroll for more photos and the video. Khloe, who said the pressure to be perfect is "too much to bear" last month, seemed unbothered by her recent dramas, ones that came with a sunbathing photo the star's team was reportedly not supposed to have shared.

Posting for her 145 million Instagram followers today, Khloe stunned sitting on her brushed-wood floor and snapping herself while in a tiny, green, and string bikini, showing off a golden tan, toned legs, and rock-hard, summer-ready abs.