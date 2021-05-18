Zion Williamson Wants Lonzo Ball To Re-Sign With Pelicans, 'It'd Be Dope'

After they failed to reach an agreement regarding a rookie extension earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Lonzo Ball and his future with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball is set to test the free agency market this summer. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Pelicans need to do to bring him back is match any offer from another NBA teams.

However, there are some doubts if the Pelicans are willing to throw away a huge amount of money to bring Ball back in the 2021 free agency.