Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner 'Beach You To It' In Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Jenna Dewan Criticized Over Pic In Towel & PPE

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

US Politics

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

NSFW

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Stuns In 'IG Vs Reality' Snap

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Being 'Ballsy' On Hawaii Beach

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Straw Hat Pirates holding a banquet
Flickr | tofoli.douglas
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

The latest chapter of One Piece manga has left fans in a cliffhanger regarding the ongoing war in the Land of Wano. With an unconscious Monkey D. Luffy falling into the sea and Emperor Kaido still standing, most people are eager to know whether the future Pirate King has failed to fulfill his promise to defeat the strongest creature in the world or if he could miraculously regain some energy and continue his fight.

Unfortunately for fans, they will need to wait a little longer to see what happens next.

'One Piece' Goes On A One-Week Hiatus

Luffy life-size statue
Shutterstock | 2623078

After the Golden Week break, One Piece manga is set to undergo its regular hiatus this week. According to Anime Manga News, One Piece Chapter 1014 will be officially released on May 30, 2021, while spoilers are expected to come out a few days earlier.

"One Piece Chapter 1014 Release Date will be on Sunday 30 May, 2021. One Piece’s raws scan will be released around 2-3 days before the actual release and the manga spoilers will be out around Tuesday, but it is better to wait for the official edition."

Did Luffy Really Lose Again To Kaido?

Giphy | TOEI Animation UK

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 1013 have undeniably broken the hearts of lots of fans. After he confidently told Roronoa Zoro and Trafalgar D. Water Law that he would take Kaido down, most fans believed that Luffy could really defeat him in their one-on-one duel.

Kaido admitted that he got worked up in his latest fight against Luffy, especially after he learned how to combine his attacks with Conqueror's Haki. However, in the end, he managed to show him the difference in their power level.

Kid Fights Big Mom

One Piece Chapter 1014 is expected to feature the continuation of the battle between Kid Pirates captain Eustass "Captain" Kid and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin. Kid appeared in the previous chapter saving Nami, Usopp, and Tama from Big Mom.

Kid slammed Big Mom into the ground using Punk Gibson. As expected it wasn't enough to take down an Emperor of the Sea and it even made her angrier. Though there's only a minimal chance for him to win, Kid would likely have a huge power up while fighting Big Mom.

Momonosuke Comes To Save Luffy

Luffy eating meat
Shutterstock | 3993592

According to Blocktoro, One Piece Chapter 1014 could feature Kozuki Momonosuke saving Luffy from falling into the sea. Using his power to hear "voices," Momonosuke realizes that Luffy is in danger after sensing that there's only one voice at the rooftop of Kaido's mansion on the island of Onigashima.

After spending the entire war running away from the enemies, Momonosuke may think that it's finally time for him to step up and take the lead. Blocktoro also predicted that Yamato could finally reach the rooftop and engage in a fight with her father, Kaido.

Latest Headlines

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Stuns In 'IG Vs Reality' Snap

May 18, 2021

Proposed Warriors-Mavericks Blockbuster Would Involve Kristaps Porzingis, Andrew Wiggins & Eric Paschall

May 18, 2021

Knicks Could Trade Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox & Two Draft Picks For Jaren Jackson Jr.

May 18, 2021

Kendall Jenner Horseback Rides In Pigtails For Tequila Launch

May 18, 2021

Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Being 'Ballsy' On Hawaii Beach

May 17, 2021

Ashley Graham Keeps It Casual In Gray Athletic Shorts

May 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.