Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Stuns In 'IG Vs Reality' Snap

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd looked more gorgeous than ever in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday, May 16. The new mommy showed off her spectacularly toned figure as she soaked up some sun in a chic black two-piece.

While fans are used to seeing Romee owning the catwalk, the Dutch model delighted followers with a two-part series in which she showed off her modeling chops as well as her funny side.

Check out the gorgeous photos below, which sparked tons of compliments from fans and fellow models alike.