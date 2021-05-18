Trending Stories
Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Stuns In 'IG Vs Reality' Snap

Romee Strijd attends the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show viewing party pink carpet at Spring Studios.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
NSFW
Alexandra Lozovschi

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd looked more gorgeous than ever in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday, May 16. The new mommy showed off her spectacularly toned figure as she soaked up some sun in a chic black two-piece. 

While fans are used to seeing Romee owning the catwalk, the Dutch model delighted followers with a two-part series in which she showed off her modeling chops as well as her funny side.  

Check out the gorgeous photos below, which sparked tons of compliments from fans and fellow models alike. 

Looking Radiant

Romee Strijd walks the catwalk at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Romee positively glowed in a long-sleeved crop top with a satiny sheen that brought out her perfect tan. On her lower half, she wore high-cut bikini bottoms that displayed her taut tummy. 

While the supermodel didn't mention which brand she was wearing, she could be seen sporting the same top in a triple update from her latest modeling gig in Ibiza. 

The 25-year-old looked beach-ready, rocking her long tresses slicked back in a wet style. She added an elegant touch with a classy white manicure and finished off the look with sophisticated jewelry.  

Instagram Vs Reality

The blond beauty, who has graced the covers of world-famous magazines, such as Vogue, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar, brought her A-game as she struck a fierce pose with her hip cocked and her hand raised to her forehead to block out the glaring rays. 

Things got a lot more nonchalant in the second slide, which portrayed a laid-back Romee hunching her shoulders as she basked in the sunshine.

"IG vs Reality," Romee playfully captioned the post, to the delight of her fans. She stuck a nerd-face emoji at the end, reeling in more than 417,000 likes.

 

Fans Are Smitten

Romee Strijd walks the catwalk at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Gettyimages | Pascal Le Segretain

The post was a hit with her over 6.8 million followers, who flocked to the comments section to praise her stunning look. 

Nearly 1,400 people left a message under the photos, including fitness trainer Lilly Sabri.

"Blooming beautiful in both," she wrote, racking up 595 likes.

"You are glowing," chimed in Mathilde Gøhler.

Many of her fans saw the irony in the caption and assured the model that she looked just as bit as fantastic in the "reality" picture.

"When you realize her reality is better than your IG," wrote one person, who added a clown emoji for good measure.

Others complimented her incredible physique five months after giving birth.

"Your after baby [sic] body is beautiful," said another Instagrammer.

Mommy Life Suits Her

Giphy | Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Romee welcomed her baby daughter, Mint, in December. At the time, the Victoria's Secret model broke the news on Instagram with an adorable photo that clocked in 1.4 million likes.

It seems that the mommy life is agreeing with Romee, who often shares endearing updates of her newborn. 

One recent share hinted that the stunner has no trouble balancing her personal and professional life, as Romee uploaded a picture of herself using a breast pump while of a break from shooting.

"Joining the mom life on set club," she wrote in the caption.

 

