Proposed Warriors-Mavericks Blockbuster Would Involve Kristaps Porzingis, Andrew Wiggins & Eric Paschall

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks may have let the 2021 trade deadline pass with Porzingis still on their roster but if they suffer another early exit in the upcoming playoffs, the trade speculation surrounding the Latvian center is expected to heat up this summer.

Once he is available on the trading block, Porzingis would likely receive strong interests from teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power on their roster.