The New York Knicks are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the trade market this summer. With their impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that the Knicks would be more aggressive in building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title next year.

The season is still far from over, but the Knicks have already been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason.