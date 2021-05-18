Kendall Jenner Horseback Rides In Pigtails For Tequila Launch

Trending Stories
Kendall Jenner is trotting around Jalisco, Mexico as her controversial 818 tequila brand launches. The 25-year-old supermodel, up until now the only member of her family without a fully-fledged brand, today launched her alcoholic beverages company, with the star's 164 million Instagram followers getting plenty of traditional promo. Posting snaps and videos of herself and even hitting up a local Ralph's grocery store showing 818 bottles on the shelves, Kendall stunned the 'Gram, but she kept comments disabled. Check it out below.

818 Launches Today

Kendall Jenner drinking tequila
KendallJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kendall, who has named her 818 brand after the Calabasas zip code she calls home, faced backlash in February as she announced the company, with fans seeing no link between the E! star and Mexico. Users had also lashed out, suggesting the model has no clue over tequila - this, despite Kendall stating she'd been carefully tasting and testing for over three years.

The promo shots, taking on a Native American vibe, showed Kendall outdoors, loving life, and definitely loving tequila.

See The Horseback Riding Video!

Kendall, shot amid fields and enjoying a glass of her own brand's tequila, was snapped looking gorgeous and carefree. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, rocking low pigtails and a cowboy hat slung around her neck, sported a white crop top and jeans, plus a chunky knit cardigan in earthy tones as she smiled. 

The ranch vibe continued as the Calvin Klein face was seen on horseback, riding through fields, and eventually captured hanging on a pick-up truck for a real country finish. See more photos after the video.

'An Incredible Experience'

Kendall Jenner with tequila bottles
KendallJenner/Instagram

818, which already boasts over 450,000 Instagram followers despite only launching today, was shouted out in an Instagram post by Kendall. Addressing fans, the star wrote:

"What an incredible experience i have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, its beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!
@drink818 has launched in California... we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!"

1.5 million likes have been left, but Kendall is seemingly playing it careful, with comments disabled. More photos below.

Buy It In Cali

The 40% ABV tequila, costing an average $59.99 bottle, was mentioned back in February as Kendall announced her business venture.

“[For] almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳)," she wrote, adding: ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!"

Kendall continues to snap up new brands via her modeling, with 2021 seeing her promote rising activewear label Alo Yoga.

