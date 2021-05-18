Kendall Jenner Horseback Rides In Pigtails For Tequila Launch

Kendall Jenner is trotting around Jalisco, Mexico as her controversial 818 tequila brand launches. The 25-year-old supermodel, up until now the only member of her family without a fully-fledged brand, today launched her alcoholic beverages company, with the star's 164 million Instagram followers getting plenty of traditional promo. Posting snaps and videos of herself and even hitting up a local Ralph's grocery store showing 818 bottles on the shelves, Kendall stunned the 'Gram, but she kept comments disabled. Check it out below.