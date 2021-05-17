Trending Stories
Britney Spears Shows Off Pink Hair In Sheer Cheetah Catsuit

Britney Spears with pink hair
BritneySpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is saying this isn't "a hair commercial" - the 39-year-old singer today just wanted to celebrate coloring her hair a "bright color" for the first time ever. On Monday, the princess of pop delighted her 29.8 million Instagram followers with both a sizzling, cheetah-print catsuit and her stunning pink-tinted locks, with multiple photos seeing the "Toxic" hit-maker flaunt her pandemic trend. Britney's caption, meanwhile, shouted out some of the best-known celebs around, including one very iconic TV show. Check it out below.

Says 'Pink Is Hot'

Britney Spears in catsuit and pink hair
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Britney, who made headlines earlier this month for debuting her pink hair, was back in her sheer, animal-print bodysuit, posing against a plain white wall and showing off gorgeous layered locks, all fluffy and pink, following in the footsteps of stars including model Kaia Gerber.

The Grammy winner, who went for edgy cat poses and flashed a black bra beneath her catsuit, took to her caption saying "f-ck it" as she celebrated pink being "hot if I do say so myself."

See More Photos Below!

Britney Spears in cheetah catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

This was before Britney went onto name-drop no less than three celebrities, plus HBO Max series Sex & The City.

"Oh and not only did I copy @reesewitherspoon the other day with my throwback looks, but now I’m copying @sarahjessicaparker’s hair tease from Hocus Pocus 🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️🧹," she added, continuing: "I was freaking 11 when that movie came out and I swear she had it right before Sex And The City … it’s all about the hair and the heels, people 👠👠👠 !!!! I"

Reveals Mom's Preferences

Spears, who recently shouted out her mom for reminding her she "can sing," then revealed."

"I wanted to wear red lipstick after seeing that movie but my mom wouldn’t let me so I did lipgloss instead 😜😜😜💄💄💄 !!!! Sh-t … I should have worn red lipstick 💋💋💋 !!!! PS why do I feel like I’m @bellathorne’s twin with pink hair 🤨🙊😂🌸 ?!?!?!"

With former Disney star Bella Thorne mentioned, the star closed her caption, leaving fans with mixed thoughts. One stated the outfit posts to be "getting out of hand." More photos below.

Needs Halloween Recs

Still showing off her pink hair and going edgy in a metallic green catsuit, the singer's post one week ago shouted out Halloween. In fact, Britney needed costume ideas, asking fans:

"Any ideas on who I should be this year ???? Dear Lord I’m rooting for all of you nice folks this year as well … F-ck off COVID 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 here’s to a great rest of 2021 !!"

Britney is fresh from receiving her COVID vaccine and reassuring fans that she "felt nothing."

