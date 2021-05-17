Britney Spears Shows Off Pink Hair In Sheer Cheetah Catsuit

Britney Spears is saying this isn't "a hair commercial" - the 39-year-old singer today just wanted to celebrate coloring her hair a "bright color" for the first time ever. On Monday, the princess of pop delighted her 29.8 million Instagram followers with both a sizzling, cheetah-print catsuit and her stunning pink-tinted locks, with multiple photos seeing the "Toxic" hit-maker flaunt her pandemic trend. Britney's caption, meanwhile, shouted out some of the best-known celebs around, including one very iconic TV show. Check it out below.