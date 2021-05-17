Trending Stories
Ashley Graham Keeps It Casual In Gray Athletic Shorts

Ashley Graham rocks a colorful look and deep side part at the Forbes Women's Summit.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Model Ashley Graham tantalized her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of snaps in which she rocked a mini photoshoot in what appeared to be a bathroom.

The bathroom itself was luxurious, with a floating white vanity topped with a modern sink visible to Ashley's right. Several walls in the space were entirely covered with mirrors, reflecting Ashley's figure and making the space seem even bigger. A large chandelier hung in the background, adding some sparkle to the spot, although a small trashcan added a dose of reality as well.

High-Waisted

Ashley Graham takes a selfie wearing black shorts and an oversized sweatshirt.
Instagram | Ashley Graham

Ashley showed off her curvaceous figure in a pair of pale gray athletic shorts that left little to the imagination. The shorts were high-waisted, with the waistband disappearing under Ashley's top, and featured pockets that were bulging slightly as she posed.

The hem left a sliver of her rear exposed, and showed off all of her shapely thighs and calves, her legs looking incredible in the casual ensemble. She paired the shorts with what looked like a navy blue cardigan over a black top, and she tugged at the hem of her sweater as she glanced seductively over her shoulder.

Sultry Vibes

Ashley's long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her back in a sleek style. She made eye contact with the camera, although several additional reflections showed off different angles of her outfit or overall look.

She didn't include and tags that indicated where the various elements of her ensemble were from, but she did include a close-up of her classic black-and-white Adidas slides in the third image, visible underneath the floating vanity. The dark hue contrasted against the hardwood floor, making the footwear even more obvious.

Rocking Slides

In the second shot, she gave her fans a bit of a glimpse into the process of obtaining the photos. A man who remained unnamed but looked like her husband, Justin Ervin, held a cell phone up, capturing the images of Ashley as she struck a pose. He was likewise donned in casual attire, wearing a baseball cap and a plaid shirt that was unbuttoned over a pale T-Shirt.

Ashley paired the photos with a cheeky caption in which she drew attention to her footwear while paradoxically trying to convince her fans not to notice them.

Curvaceous Queen

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 50,100 likes within just 18 minutes, including a like from fellow model Bella Hadid.

"I love your legs," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Ashley!!! You look so good!!" another commented.

"The whole meal," a third remarked, accentuating the compliment with a flame emoji.

Back in March 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a similar post in which she rocked an eye-catching black-and-white look to capture a few selfies, before zooming in and treating her fans to a look at mom life, courtesy of the cartoons visible on her flat-screen television. 

