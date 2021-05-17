Model Ashley Graham tantalized her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of snaps in which she rocked a mini photoshoot in what appeared to be a bathroom.

The bathroom itself was luxurious, with a floating white vanity topped with a modern sink visible to Ashley's right. Several walls in the space were entirely covered with mirrors, reflecting Ashley's figure and making the space seem even bigger. A large chandelier hung in the background, adding some sparkle to the spot, although a small trashcan added a dose of reality as well.