'General Hospital' Spoilers: Anna Shares Sad News With Robert

General Hospital spoilers indicate Anna will have a busy and difficult week this week. Not only is she trying to help both Finn and Maxie, she just received bad news about a former colleague. As the week of May 17 continues, people will gather to honor this former friend and colleague.

During Monday's episode of General Hospital, Anna talked with both Finn and Maxie. She told Maxie she'd help her get away from town to have her baby, and she got an important call in the middle of the conversation.