Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

News

Bill Gates Reportedly Had Affair With Woman Who Wrote Letter Telling His Wife

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner 'Beach You To It' In Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Jenna Dewan Criticized Over Pic In Towel & PPE

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone's Daughter, Sistine, Shows Off Curvy Derriere In Thong Bikini

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Anna Shares Sad News With Robert

Finola Hughes attends an event for 'Frozen'
Gettyimages | Amanda Edwards
TV
Stacy Carey

General Hospital spoilers indicate Anna will have a busy and difficult week this week. Not only is she trying to help both Finn and Maxie, she just received bad news about a former colleague. As the week of May 17 continues, people will gather to honor this former friend and colleague.

During Monday's episode of General Hospital, Anna talked with both Finn and Maxie. She told Maxie she'd help her get away from town to have her baby, and she got an important call in the middle of the conversation.

A Big Loss

As Maxie overheard Anna's conversation, she quickly figured out that something bad had happened to somebody. She asked what happened to Tiffany, but General Hospital spoilers suggest this is about someone else. 

As SheKnows Soaps details, this week General Hospital will honor the passing of actor John Reilly. He played WSB agent Sean Donely, and it seems the call Anna received was detailing Sean's death. She'll share the news with others, and a touching gathering will come later in the week.

Port Charles Mourns Sean's Death

As Entertainment Weekly details, Reilly appeared on General Hospital on-and-off from 1984 through 2013. Sean married Tiffany Hill in a lavish, soapy wedding, and the two had a daughter named after Anna. 

General Hospital spoilers detail that the May 21 episode will be devoted entirely to honoring Reilly via a memorial for Sean. Viewers can expect to see Anna, Laura, Kevin, Mac, and Felicia on-hand to bid farewell to him. In addition, Kimberly McCullough is expected to return as Robin for the gathering.

A Surprise Appearance

The actor's real-life daughter, Caitlin Reilly, will appear to play Sean and Tiffany's daughter Annie, noted Deadline. Some sort of mystery regarding Annie will kick off as this all plays out.

Executive producer Frank Valentini teased that there will be another buzzworthy appearance. 

"Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return -- it is just too amazing to spoil," he teased. 

General Hospital fans would love to see Luke, Tiffany, or Frisco pop up as this surprise guest. However, it may end up being someone else entirely.

Breaking The News To Robert

Tristan Rogers appears at an event
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins

The General Hospital sneak peek for Tuesday's episode details that Anna will tell Robert she has very sad news to share with him. This is surely about Sean's death, and the news will certainly sadden Robert deeply.

General Hospital spoilers note that Anna will need consoling over this loss as well, and news about Sean's death will probably travel quickly. The upcoming tribute episode should be a touching one with plenty of flashbacks and viewers will not want to miss it.

Latest Headlines

Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter Rani In Sweet Snap

May 17, 2021

Kylie Jenner 'Beach You To It' In Metallic Bikini

May 17, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Needs Opinions In Yellow Bikini Top

May 17, 2021

Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sasha's News Spreads And Chase Questions Finn

May 17, 2021

Victor Oladipo Facing Uncertain Future With Miami Heat

May 17, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Criticized Snacking On Burger In Bikini

May 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.