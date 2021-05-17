Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter Rani In Sweet Snap

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson frequently shares glimpses into her home life with her 13.3 million eager Instagram followers, and she did just that in her latest snap, a sweet share that featured her young daughter Rani by her side.

The duo were spending time in what appeared to be a massive walk-in closet, and there were clothing racks along the walls in the background, overflowing with gorgeous garments. A few additional pieces were scattered throughout the space, including a plastic bin to her right and a large black designer shopping bag to her left.