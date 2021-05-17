Eminem's Daughter Needs Opinions In Yellow Bikini Top

Scroll for the photos. Hailie, who has been making headlines for her stylish outfits for years and is now hugely-popular with her 2021 TikTok join, opened with a killer snap showing her crouching down on an outdoor path and backed by cacti - possibly shouting out her May Sedona, AZ vacation.

Showing off her super-fit workout body, Hailie sent out feminine elegance in a pale citrus-yellow bikini top and tiny denim shorts, all high-waisted and wearing both shades and white-and-black PUMA sneakers.