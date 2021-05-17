Eminem's Daughter Needs Opinions In Yellow Bikini Top

Hailie Jade needs opinions as she crouches by cacti in a double Instagram update that delivered exciting news. The 25-year-old daughter to rap superstar Eminem kicked the week off with a bang today, announcing she's been snapped up by sportswear giant PUMA and delivering two gorgeous photos to mark the occasion. Hailie, followed by 2.1 million, was all good looks and smiles as she rocked two summery outfits, but the budding beauty blogger left it to fans to pick the best look. See them both below.