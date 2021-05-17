Eminem's Daughter Needs Opinions In Yellow Bikini Top

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Hailie Jade needs opinions as she crouches by cacti in a double Instagram update that delivered exciting news. The 25-year-old daughter to rap superstar Eminem kicked the week off with a bang today, announcing she's been snapped up by sportswear giant PUMA and delivering two gorgeous photos to mark the occasion. Hailie, followed by 2.1 million, was all good looks and smiles as she rocked two summery outfits, but the budding beauty blogger left it to fans to pick the best look. See them both below.

'Dressed Up Or Down?'

Hailie Jade in Xmas pajamas
HailieJade/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Hailie, who has been making headlines for her stylish outfits for years and is now hugely-popular with her 2021 TikTok join, opened with a killer snap showing her crouching down on an outdoor path and backed by cacti - possibly shouting out her May Sedona, AZ vacation.

Showing off her super-fit workout body, Hailie sent out feminine elegance in a pale citrus-yellow bikini top and tiny denim shorts, all high-waisted and wearing both shades and white-and-black PUMA sneakers.

See The Photo Below!

Hailie Jade in pants and sneakers
HailieJade/Instagram

Quick to follow was an edgy snap of the star in high-waisted white jeans, with the chic look shouting out summer as Hailie wore a knotted halterneck and backless top affording bikini vibes. Hailie glanced back at her followers, then taking to her caption.

"Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn't have much more room in my suitcase 😜 #pumapartner," she wrote. Scroll for more photos after the shot!

Scroll For More Photos!

HailieJade/Instagram

Hailie's fans seemingly can't decide. "They're both SUPER CUTE!" one replied, with over 30,000 likes also pouring in before the post was 30 minutes old. Hailie was also told: "Why not both?" with others congratulating her on her latest endorsement gig. 

PUMA has been endorsed by high-profile stars including 32-year-old singer Rihanna, "Rare" hit-maker Selena Gomez (currently the brand's main face), plus rapper The Weeknd, sprinter Usain Bolt, and mogul Jay-Z. Keep scrolling for more photos, plus Hailie's potential paycheck below.

What's She Getting Paid?

Hailie didn't need a #ad today. The disclaimer required by Instagram doesn't appear necessary when a partner status is in place or the promo agenda is clear. Pay on the platform, meanwhile, correlates with following, with experts at Vox seeming to know how much $$$ it brings in.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

