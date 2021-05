A new sneak peek filled with General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 17 tease it'll be an intense few days in Port Charles. Peter's scheme has Finn scrambling to save Chase and surprising baby news is going to generate some big reactions.

Last week, Sasha revealed a shocker: she's pregnant. So far, Lucy seems to be the only person she's told. However, Gladys overheard a phone call of Sasha's and is now armed with this juicy tidbit of information.