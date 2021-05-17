Victor Oladipo Facing Uncertain Future With Miami Heat

With their need for another All-Star caliber player that would help Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo carry the team, the Miami Heat decided to trade for Victor Oladipo before the 2021 trade deadline. The Heat agreed to send Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2022 to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Oladipo.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned for Oladipo and the Heat. After playing just four games as a member of the Heat, the veteran shooting guard suffered another injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the season.