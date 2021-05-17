Kourtney Kardashian Criticized Snacking On Burger In Bikini

Trending Stories
Kourtney KArdashian snacking on a burger
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kourtney Kardashian is facing a tough crowd as a photo of the 42-year-old snacking on a cheeseburger and in a bikini goes viral. The reality star and Poosh founder made headlines over the weekend for an Instagram post dedicated to all things pink, with the photo-heavy update including everything from a Japan throwback to 2018 and touching shot with her deceased father, to a bombshell bikini photo featuring a burger. Kourtney, recently announcing her fully vegan diet, now sees fans lashing out. See why below.

Backlash Amid Vegan Reveal

Kourtney KArdashian on kitchen counters
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that came as part of the E! star's "pinkalicious" post, shared with her 121 million followers. The super-healthy mom of three, known for her gluten-free and dairy-free philosophies, is now in the news for revealing she's vegan, doing so via a blog post shared on her 2019-founded Poosh lifestyle brand.

The photo showed Kourtney flaunting her rock-hard abs as she swung a hip poolside and held up a half-eaten burger to her mouth. A hot pink bikini did wonders for the star's gym-honed figure.

See The Burger Snacking Below!

Kourtney, shouting out summer vibes and a massive appetite as she snacked on her cheat food, was likely posting a throwback, particularly since all of the photos shared were old ones. They included a heavily-pregnant Khloe Kardashian in baby pink as the sisters hit up Japan, plus a pool bikini throwback with 25-year-old sister Kendall Jenner.

Viewers on The Daily Mail seem to have missed the throwback situation. They're now lashing out at the star for seemingly consuming meat. Click here for the photo - scroll for more snaps and the reactions.

Fans Miss The Point

Kourtney KArdashian on a plane with food
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram

Topping comments is a fan slamming Kardashian, with the user writing: "She couldn't even tell you what a vegan diet is in the first place." Kourtney seemingly does know her vegan eats, with the Poosh post revealing her to eat vegan chicken and waffles, vegan tacos, plus meat-free snacks including plant-based Mind Right bars.

"She couldn't last 24 hours on a vegan diet and she's proven it," another popular comment read.  Kourtney is not alone in all things Kardashian and vegan. See Kim Kardashian cooking vegan tacos below!

Kim K's Vegan Tacos Go Viral

Very much in the news right now is sister Kim, 40, home-cooking vegan tacos and shouting out plant-based brand Beyond Meat. Kim, who revealed she initially went meat-free at home only, swore the brand's mince tastes exactly like real meat, also touting its benefits, not limited to having less saturated fat than beef. 

"I’ve been on this plant-based journey and am really loving it! One of my fave plant-based meals is tacos! In case you missed it, I wanted to share w you guys how I make them," Kim wrote.

