Kerry Washington Bids Farewell To Her Pup Josie In Heartbreaking Post

Fans of actress Kerry Washington may recognize her adorable four-legged companion, Josie, who has appeared on her Instagram page countless times over the years. Kerry occasionally treats her audience to glimpses of her personal life as well as her life as an actress on set, and Josie is often a co-star in such posts.

Unfortunately, Kerry revealed to her 6.4 million Instagram followers in a heartbreaking post yesterday that Josie had "crossed over" and that she would be donating to the dog rescue Wags and Walks Rescue in Los Angeles in Josie's name.