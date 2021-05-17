Trending Stories
Larsa Pippen Goes Full Glam In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini And Striped Dress

Larsa Pippen poses seductively in a silky pink dress.
Gettyimages | Greg Doherty
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her most recent steamy share, in which she rocked an eye-catching ensemble while posing near a gorgeous body of water. 

Larsa was perched on a gray sectional with gray and pale blue pillows nearby. A gleaming chrome bar stretched out behind her. It was tough to tell whether she was on a boat or patio area, but she looked absolutely flawless regardless. The water stretched out behind her and the sun shone down, illuminating her smooth skin.

Snakeskin Vibes

Larsa Pippen poses in a figure-hugging pink dress.
Instagram | Larsa Pippen

She started off her ensemble with a pink snakeskin-print bikini that drew a serious amount of attention to her curves. The swimsuit was a simple string bikini with triangle-style cups and thin straps that stretched around her neck. She drew more attention to her chest with her choice of accessories, opting to layer on several chunky necklaces including one with a large rectangular pendant. 

Only a hint of her bikini bottoms were visible, as she positioned her dress so that it cascaded down either side of her thigh, giving fans a tantalizing peek.

Sexy In Stripes

She got glamorous with her choice of cover-up, layering a black-and-white striped dress over her bold bikini. The garment was from the brand L'Academie, and Larsa made sure to tag the label in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her fans were looking to buy the piece. 

The dress had an effortless silhouette, the black fabric with thin white pinstripes draping over her curves. One side slid slightly down her shoulder, adding a sultry vibe to the look. While the top and bottom portions of the dress draped over her assets,  the garment had a defined waist which highlighted her hourglass shape.

Glam Goddess

In addition to her tangle of necklaces, which based on her tagging the brand in the picture were likely from her own jewelry line, Larsa Marie, Larsa incorporated a pair of oversized sunglasses. The black frames took up a large portion of her stunning face, hiding some of her features but drawing more attention to her plump pout. She had a neutral hue on her lips. 

Her long locks were swept up into a sleek bun atop her head, adding to the glamorous feel of the look. She also wore a silver anklet that she showed off by crossing her legs as she posed for the snap.

Serving Up Looks

Her fans couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 10,000 likes within 12 hours of going live, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union.

"You are very beautiful," one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

"Such a stunner honey. Gorgeous," another chimed in.

"Lovely Larsa," a third commented, favoring alliteration in his comments.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa stunned her audience with a snap in which she wore a simple yet super sexy white ribbed dress that clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure.

