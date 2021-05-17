Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to be one of the most coveted veteran free agents this summer. Despite his age, Lowry has proven in the 2020-21 NBA season that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank and could help an aspiring contender that is in dire need of a backcourt boost.

Lowry still hasn't ruled out the possibility of re-signing with the Raptors, but with the team expected to undergo a rebuilding process, most people believe that he would be better off joining a legitimate title contender in free agency.