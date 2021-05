In a recent article, Mark Nilon of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini talked about the Celtics and the idea of parting ways with Brown in the 2021 offseason. Like most Celtics fans, Nilon is also strongly against the idea of trading Brown this summer. Brown is yet to reach the level of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard, but he has the potential to become one of the greatest players in league history.

Nilon believes that the Celtics should only think of moving Brown for two superstars - Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.