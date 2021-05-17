Elon Musk Backs Off Bitcoin, Sending Price Tumbling

Elon Musk's support for Bitcoin appears to be fading, and the price of the cryptocurrency is now tumbling as a result.

The Tesla founder has reversed his position on his company accepting Bitcoin as payment and made another cryptic tweet on Sunday that seemed to indicate he was dumping his holdings of the cryptocurrency, The Daily Mail reported. The tech billionaire, who has had something of a Midas touch for other cryptos in recent months, now appears to have sent the price of Bitcoin sinking, the report indicated.