Arizona Republican Calls Donald Trump Statement 'Unhinged' Amid Party Rift

Donald Trump's vocal embrace of a conspiracy theory regarding an ongoing vote audit in Arizona is putting him in the crosshairs from a member of his own party.

This week, Trump expressed support for an allegation of election wrongdoing in Arizona, where there is an ongoing audit of votes in the state's most populous county. Trump's statement came under fire from a top Republican official and appears to highlight wider tensions within the party regarding the former president's continued insistence that the race was stolen from him.