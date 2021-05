Prince Harry is coming under fire in the United States after some remarks on the country's right to free speech.

The British royal drew a sharp reaction after calling the First Amendment "bonkers." The 36-year-old was discussing his decision to leave the United Kingdom and settle in the United States with wife Meghan Markle, and sounded off on some of the difference he has noticed between his old home and his new one. As The Daily Mail noted, the remarks did not land well with many Americans.