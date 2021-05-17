LA Clippers Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Three Players Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the veteran players who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Lowry still on the Raptors' roster but with the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, it's highly unlikely for them to throw away a huge amount of money to bring the veteran floor general back in the 2021 free agency.

However, instead of letting him walk away as a free agent without getting anything in return, the Raptors are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving Lowry this summer.