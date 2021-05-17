Trending Stories
LA Clippers Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Three Players Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Kyle Lowry making plays for the Raptors
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the veteran players who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Lowry still on the Raptors' roster but with the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, it's highly unlikely for them to throw away a huge amount of money to bring the veteran floor general back in the 2021 free agency.

However, instead of letting him walk away as a free agent without getting anything in return, the Raptors are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving Lowry this summer.

Kyle Lowry To LA Clippers

Kyle Lowry taking a shot from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Jonathan Bachman

One of the top landing spots for Lowry in the 2021 free agency is the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included the Clippers on the list of the potential sign-and-trade partners for the Raptors in the deal involving Lowry this summer. The Clippers may have added Rajon Rondo to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline, but most people don't view him as the answer that they have been looking for to their major backcourt problem.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is over, the Clippers are expected to pursue a starting-caliber point guard like Lowry to bolster their backcourt and grant Kawhi Leonard's request.

Possible Trade Chips For Clippers

Patrick Beverley and Zion Williamson battling for the ball
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

 With the team currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Clippers couldn't sign Lowry outright as an unrestricted free agent and would be needing to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors. Siegel suggested that the Clippers could use Patrick Beverley, Luke Kennard, and Ivica Zubac as trade chips to acquire Lowry from the Raptors.

The suggested deal makes sense for the Raptors as it would enable them to swap an aging superstar for a defensive-minded guard in Beverley and two young and promising talents in Kennard and Zubac who could be part of their long-term future.

Kyle Lowry Boosts Clippers' Offense And Defense

Kyle Lowry driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Targeting Lowry in the 2021 free agency is undoubtedly a good move for the Clippers. His arrival would bring a major improvement in their backcourt and boost their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable third scoring option behind Leonard and Paul George, as well as an incredible playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 35-year-old point guard is averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Kyle Lowry Likely To Agree To Sign-And-Trade Deal To Clippers

Though the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers are his rumored preferred landing spots, it's not hard to imagine Lowry agreeing to a sign-and-trade scenario that would send him to the Clippers. Compared to the Raptors, joining forces with Leonard and George in Los Angeles would give him a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing his second NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Also, he wouldn't have a hard time making himself comfortable with the Clippers since he would be reuniting with some familiar faces like Leonard and Serge Ibaka.

