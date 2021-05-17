GOP Governor Says Donald Trump Is 'Toxic For The Republican Party'

Trending Stories
Donald Trump speaks at a political event.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle
US Politics
Nathan Francis

Donald Trump is coming under fire from a member of his own party.

Amid a growing rift within the Republican Party about those who want to move on from Trump's unfounded claim that the election was stolen from him and those who still support his allegations, one prominent GOP member has claimed that Trump is now "toxic" for the party. The showdown takes place amid continued speculation over whether Trump will run for president again in 2024. 

Maryland Governor Calls Trump 'Toxic'

Donald Trump appears at the White House
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke out against Trump this weekend, saying in an appearance on CNN's State of the Union that he disagrees with the party's decision to oust Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her party leadership post. Cheney had been vocally critical of Trump and his claims of a stolen election, putting her in conflict with the rest of the party leadership.  

As The Hill noted, Hogan said that Trump has become "toxic" for the GOP and that the Republican Party will not succeed in taking back control of Congress next year unless they start appealing to a wider base of voters. 

“We've got to find a way to get the Republican Party back to the party of Lincoln and Reagan, get back to the more traditional big-tent party that can appeal to a majority of people. Otherwise we simply aren't going to have control, we're not going to get the White House back and we won't have control of the House and the Senate,” Hogan said.

Trump Is Not The Way Forward, Hogan Said

Donald Trump speaks at a political event.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

In making his case from moving on from Trump, Hogan cited the party's results over the last series of elections. He noted that since Trump took office in 2017, he led the party through a series of defeats to Democrats, including the 2020 presidential race.

“We've lost the White House, the House and the Senate over the past four years, and to continue to, you know, do the exact same thing and expect a different result is the definition of insanity,” Hogan said, via The Hill.

Trump Still Quiet On Future

Donald Trump appears at the White House.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Trump has not made it clear what he plans to do in 2024. Though many political insiders believe that he could be primed for another run at the White House and Trump himself has hinted that he has more planned for his political future, the former president has not given any official indication of whether he will run again.

Though his political plans are unclear, Trump has not shied away from sounding off on the 2020 election, including his ideas that the election was stolen from him.

Trump Supports New Election Audit

Donald Trump appears at the White House.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him and has shown support for an effort to audit the vote in Arizona. As Politico noted, Trump quickly latched onto conspiracy theories about the ongoing audit taking place in the state's most populous county, releasing a statement claiming that “the entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!"

"This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms," Trump wrote in a statement.

