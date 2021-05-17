GOP Governor Says Donald Trump Is 'Toxic For The Republican Party'

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke out against Trump this weekend, saying in an appearance on CNN's State of the Union that he disagrees with the party's decision to oust Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her party leadership post. Cheney had been vocally critical of Trump and his claims of a stolen election, putting her in conflict with the rest of the party leadership.

As The Hill noted, Hogan said that Trump has become "toxic" for the GOP and that the Republican Party will not succeed in taking back control of Congress next year unless they start appealing to a wider base of voters.

“We've got to find a way to get the Republican Party back to the party of Lincoln and Reagan, get back to the more traditional big-tent party that can appeal to a majority of people. Otherwise we simply aren't going to have control, we're not going to get the White House back and we won't have control of the House and the Senate,” Hogan said.