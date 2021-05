After a series of rumors connecting him to new destinations next year, Lonzo Ball could end up staying put, one insider believes.

The New Orleans Pelicans will need to make a decision about the guard in the upcoming offseason, deciding whether Ball will be a building block of the future alongside Zion Williamson or if they let him walk in free agency. After a year of steady improvement and a stronger scoring touch, Ball may ultimately end up remaining in New Orleans, an insider believes.