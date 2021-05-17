Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Israel As 'Apartheid State' In Twitter Outburst

Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against Israel this week amid attacks in the Gaza Strip, breaking even with members of her own party who have expressed strong support for Israel.

As Al Jazeera noted, she took to Twitter to share a video of an Israeli airstrike that destroyed a building housing several media outlets, including the Associated Press. In a message, she pressed the Biden administration to take a stronger stance against Israel.

“If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to?” she wrote, adding, “Apartheid states aren’t democracies.”