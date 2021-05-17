Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Israel As 'Apartheid State' In Twitter Outburst

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking aim at Israel amid increased fighting with Palestine.
The New York congresswoman took aim at the American ally on Twitter, calling out Israel's treatment of the Palestinian people. She joins an increasing number of critics and those seeking an end to the military actions, including many who have called on President Joe Biden to push for a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine. But the efforts have not been successful to date, with another deadly day of attacks taking place.