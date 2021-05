Trask comes into rookie minicamp with some relatively high expectations. The Buccaneers used a 2021 second-round draft pick on the former Florida signal caller, who is in line to become Brady's eventual replacement.

As Bucs Nation noted, Trask has looked good so far. Head coach Bruce Arians praised his decision-making through drills in minicamp.

“Just the way he processes information. To take it from the first time ever hearing it – he was throwing it to the right guy,” Arians said. “There were some really good, disguised coverages that he saw the first day of his career, so I was really impressed with how he processes information, and he was very accurate.”