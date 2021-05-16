Carrie Underwood Shows Off Weekend Tradition With Veggie Leftovers

Carrie Underwood is big-time impressing her 10.2 million Instagram followers with weekend cooking skills and everything coming from the "leftovers" in the 38-year-old's refrigerator. Earlier today, Carrie shared the amazing crustless veggie quiche she made for herself, husband Mike Fisher, and the two kids they share, with the "Cry Pretty" hit-maker's lunch coming home-made, from scratch, and flawless. Carrie even revealed that the whole process has become a Sunday "tradition" under her roof. Check out the amazing pie and more photos below.