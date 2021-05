Jenna Dewan treated her 6.4 million Instagram followers to a sneak peek at a character she's playing on tonight's episode of the The Rookie. She was rocking little more than a towel, but some fans did not like what they saw.

Jenna, 40, was pictured seated inside her own personal "bubble," and she was taking other additional safety precautions by wearing both a clear face shield and a black cloth mask. Some commenters complained that she was going overboard with the protective gear.