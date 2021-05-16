NFL Rumors: Eagles Planning Significant Roster Splash Before Week 1

As NBC Sports noted, the Eagles appear to have taken a long-term view of their rebuild, carefully building up draft picks rather than making big moves for the coming season. But there is an idea that the biggest move is still to come.

In an appearance on 98.7 ESPN, reporter Dianna Russini suggested that the team still has a significant move up their sleeve.

"I don't want to make any predictions, but I still think they're going to wind up doing something big before the start of the season to improve their roster," she shared.