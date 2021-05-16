Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Whips Hair In Bikini With 'Vibe' Reveal

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

US Politics

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Unconventional Toilet Habits With Bathroom Photo

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Bikini With Birthday Energy

NFL Rumors: Eagles Planning Significant Roster Splash Before Week 1

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles run onto the field before a game.
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez
Sports
Nathan Francis

The Philadelphia Eagles may not be done making big moves this offseason, a new report hints. 

After taking a sharp new direction with the trade of quarterback Carson Wentz, a team insider indicates that the Eagles could have at least one more significant roster move before the season starts. The new acquisition could indicate that the Eagles are not planning to take a gradual rebuild, instead trying to quickly bounce back from a pair of disappointing seasons after the team's first-ever Super Bowl win.

Insider Predicts Big Move

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles at practice.
Gettyimages | Pool

As NBC Sports noted, the Eagles appear to have taken a long-term view of their rebuild, carefully building up draft picks rather than making big moves for the coming season. But there is an idea that the biggest move is still to come. 

In an appearance on 98.7 ESPN, reporter Dianna Russini suggested that the team still has a significant move up their sleeve.

"I don't want to make any predictions, but I still think they're going to wind up doing something big before the start of the season to improve their roster," she shared.

Eagles Could Seek Quarterback

Deshaun Watson practices before an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

While Russini stressed that she did not have specifics, she suggested that the Eagles could wait for the dust to settle on Deshaun Watson's legal troubles and seek him out.

"Trading [Deshaun Watson] is on the table. They're open to it. I was on 'Get Up' for three months saying it's not happening [...] They've changed their tune," she said of the Houston Texans. "I've heard, and even just continued talking with them, that it's still on the table. They've got to deal with these lawsuits, I think that's going to go away. And I think this is going to come back to light this summer, guys, and I think the Eagles could be a team in on it."

Changes Coming From The Top

Jeffrey Lurie seen at an Eagles game.
Gettyimages | Elsa

If the Eagles do have a big move planned, the directions could be coming from the very top of the organization. As Fansided noted, the decision to trade quarterback Carson Wentz may have come directly from team owner Jeffrey Lurie. 

"Per Eagles insider Howard Eskin, his sources are telling him that Lurie was indeed the one who started making the Wentz trade calls first," the report noted. This sure is something, as it tells you just how ready the front office was for a fresh start at signal-caller."

Eagles Show Faith In Hurts

Jalen Hurts warms up before an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

There is a chance that any big moves for the Eagles involve a position other than quarterback. The team had shown faith in rookie Jalen Hurts last season, enough to turn over the reins while the team was still in the playoff hunt late in the season. Taking another quarterback -- especially one as expensive as Watson would likely be -- would seem to say that the Eagles are moving on from Hurts. The team has given no indications that this could be the case.

Latest Headlines

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Weekend Tradition With Veggie Leftovers

May 16, 2021

Elise Stefanik Says Donald Trump Is 'An Important Voice In The Republican Party'

May 16, 2021

Kelly Ripa Shows Off New Eyebrows With Eminem Energy

May 16, 2021

Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump 'Betrayed' His Supporters 

May 16, 2021

Kylie Jenner Whips Hair In Bikini With 'Vibe' Reveal

May 16, 2021

Iggy Azalea Rocks Enjoys Mommy Duties In Skintight Spandex

May 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.